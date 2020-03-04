Huawei receives recognition at the 2020 Gartner awards - TechCentral

Known as one of the leading global providers of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei has recently been named the January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. The award was based on 196 ratings received by IT professionals from across the world, with Huawei receiving an excellent 4.7/5 star rating.

Not only was it a great honour for Huawei to receive the award, but the company was the only non-North American vendor named. The feedback received from customers covers Huawei Ethernet switches and campus core switches, indoor and outdoor access points, cloud managed network platforms, among other Huawei products. Customers were specifically impressed with the Huawei campus network products and solutions based on their performance, reliability and ease of management.

“By receiving this award, Huawei has yet again demonstrated its capability by leading the innovation of Wi-Fi 6 technologies. It is clear that the 15% revenue Huawei invests back into research and development has assisted the company in setting the standards globally on Wi-Fi 6 just as it did with 5G technology. Huawei will lead the race to digital transformation within this industry with its cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 product set,” said Fred Saayman, Huawei executive at Pinnacle.

Pinnacle and Huawei officially kicked off their partnership in 2016 and have seen a steady revenue increase year on year with Saayman crediting their successful relationship to hard work, dedication and over 100 joint marketing activities between the two entities.

Huawei is committed to supporting its distributors in ensuring that they have all the tools necessary to sell and promote its solutions. Huawei offers various training programmes to ensure sales teams are fully skilled up before approaching the market, with Pinnacle employees receiving various certifications almost monthly.

“Congratulations to Huawei on this great achievement,” said Saayman. “Pinnacle looks forward to many more upcoming innovations.”

