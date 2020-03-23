Huawei Y7p: Top-end features, affordable price and access to must-have apps - TechCentral

The Huawei Y7p gives you the best of both worlds – superior features at an affordable price. From its 48-megapixel AI triple camera, to its 4GB RAM plus 64GB of storage, to its 4 000mAh battery that can last for up to two days, the Huawei Y7p offers more than you can imagine from a smartphone. This new device is available at just R3 499.

Get all your favourite apps

The first thing to do once purchasing the Huawei Y7 smartphone is to use Huawei Phone Clone. It transfers most of your apps and information from your old device.

Another way you can get apps is through Huawei AppGallery, Huawei’s app store. Hungry for a takeaway? Need to do some online shopping? Want to take a fun selfie? The Huawei AppGallery has all the apps you need for every facet of your life.

Huawei’s app distribution platform also has a strong focus on local apps, especially for shopping (such as Takealot, Zando, Pick n Pay and Clicks), finance (banking apps from the big four banks and Capitec), news (News24, EWN, TimesLive) and food and drink (Mr D, Bottles and OrderIn).

You can also get your favourite social media apps, and apps you use for e-mail, search engines and video-streaming services, on your Huawei Y7p.

Safety and security guaranteed

In terms of security, the Huawei AppGallery features a four-layer detection mechanism, as well as post-release app inspection and a mechanism for user feedback. Four-layer detection includes security vulnerability scanning; privacy check; malicious behaviour detection; and a manual, real-name security check to ensure apps are secure during the entire process.

The best features of the new Huawei Y7p

Some of the superior features of this new smartphone include:

Impressive 48MP AI triple camera

Huawei is well known for its superior cameras, and the Huawei Y7p is testament to this. It features a rear triple-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera for capturing important moments in high resolution, an 8MP super wide-angle camera for scenic landscape shots and a 2MP depth-assist camera for breathtaking portraits. The Huawei Y7p’s Night Mode supports stabilisation for handheld shots taken with an exposure of up to six seconds. In addition, the Slow-mo Mode can get videos that play back at 1/16 of the actual speed.

Powerful performance, sufficient memory and long-lasting battery

The Huawei Y7p is powered by Kirin 710F, which is perfect for gamers, social media enthusiasts and music aficionados alike, as they all demand a smartphone experience without lag or buffering. The Huawei Y7p also features more than enough memory for saving all your favourite pics, videos and games — 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage, to be exact. The smartphone’s 4 000mAh battery is also to be commended, as it can last up to two days.

Accurate biometric unlocking and immersive sound

The smartphone’s Face Unlock 2.0 lets you unlock your device within 0.4 seconds, even if you’re holding it at an unusual angle.

Another cool feature of this phone is Huawei Histen 6.0 with 3D surround sound support. It delivers vibrant, crisp sounds for an immersive audio experience.

The HUAWEI Y7p is available in midnight black and aurora blue at a recommended retail price of just R3 499. You can purchase it at operators and retailers. The offer includes 50GB free cloud space for six months. Huawei is also offering a free unboxing service in 150 malls around the country, so you can get all the support you need to set up your Huawei Y7p. Huawei also has a 24/7 hotline – 086 086 1111.