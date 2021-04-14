Hydrogen refuelling stations to be built on N3 highway - TechCentral

Hydrogen refuelling stations to be built on N3 highway

Sasol plans to build a charging station in South Africa to test the viability of fuel-cell powered heavy duty vehicles.

Sasol and project partner Toyota will install hydrogen refuelling infrastructure along the N3 highway connecting Johannesburg and Durban, CEO Fleetwood Grobler said in a statement on Wednesday.

The South African fuel maker plans to use a prototype truck that’s being built in Japan in the pilot phase of the project, the CEO said.

“Our partnership with Toyota, which will include other partners over time, aims to build a sustainable end-to-end infrastructure for hydrogen mobility,” Grobler said.

Toyota’s joint venture with Sasol would help scale up investment in critical infrastructure such as charging stations and the fuel itself, said Andrew Kirby, CEO of the car maker’s South African business. — Reported by Felix Njini and Paul Burkhardt, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP