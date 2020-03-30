Icasa grants 3-month spectrum break to operators - TechCentral

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will extend the validity of existing radio frequency spectrum licences due to South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown.

The communications authority said on Monday that it made the decision in terms of regulation 10 of the radio frequency spectrum regulations.

“In terms of the regulations, the due date for the renewal of radio frequency spectrum licences is 31 March annually. The regulations further provide that failure to pay the prescribed licence renewal fee by the due date will result in expiry of the radio frequency spectrum licence immediately on the next calendar day that marks the beginning of the new financial year,” it said.

“In this regard, Icasa has resolved to grant all radio frequency spectrum licence holders an extension to renew their licences by no later than 30 June 2020.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media