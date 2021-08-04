ICT industry veteran Johann Coetzee joins NEC XON

Johann Coetzee, a well-known and seasoned ICT industry executive, has joined NEC XON, taking over from Eugene le Roux as executive vice-president of the organisation.

As a key leader, Coetzee will support NEC XON’s aggressive growth strategy throughout sub-Sahara Africa and activities to broaden its market sector penetration.

“Our business today predominantly focuses on delivering advanced solutions to telecommunications, mobile network operators and network service providers,” says Carel Coetzee, CEO of NEC XON. “Johann will strengthen our position by supporting our solution clusters and enhancing our carrier-grade solutions packaged for enterprise, supported by services at levels those customers require to minimise business disruption and improve qualities of experience.”

Johann Coetzee will assume responsibility for sales engagement and solutions across NEC XON’s regional head offices in East, West and South Africa

“NEC XON delivers a comprehensive and highly integrated solution set across infrastructure, safety, communication and digital clusters, with enterprise-grade service levels to support them,” says Johann Coetzee.

“The business partnership with NEC global aligns with NEC XON’s extensive systems integration skills and expertise. We draw on the expertise of NEC’s more than 110 000 global employees, over 49 000 patents and a history of serving African organisations since 1963. Supported by relationships with the top vendors in their categories worldwide, united with automated services capabilities and deep African innovation, we have a compelling value proposition for carriers, mobile operators, service providers and enterprises.”

‘Skills and experience’

Johann Coetzee will assume responsibility for sales engagement and solutions across NEC XON’s regional head offices in East, West and South Africa. Le Roux joins NEC XON’s global partner, NEC, taking up a position with NEC America (NECAM) in the US. He currently remains in South Africa, transferring knowledge and progressively integrating into the US team. Once he relocates to the US, he will continue to work closely with NEC XON in his role heading up international operations for Automated Recognition Systems (ARS) at NECAM as part of the team developing NEC’s global digital identity capabilities.

“We are excited to have Johann with his skills and experience join our team, offering our extensive capabilities in the carrier and networking space to the enterprise market and our broader customer base,” says Carel Coetzee.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is the combination of XON, a systems integrator providing custom ICT and security services and solutions in Southern Africa since 1996, and NEC Africa, the African business of the global technology giant NEC Corporation. NEC Corporation implemented its first communication solution in Africa in 1963 and established NEC Africa in 2011 to grow its business ICT and public safety.

Kapela Capital, XON’s B-BBEE partner since 2010, continues as NEC XON’s B-BBEE partner in South Africa, with Israel Skosana as chairman of the board of directors of NEC XON.

NEC generates global revenues of more than US$30-billion by orchestrating a brighter world for public entities, enterprises and telecoms carriers, and providing system platforms for businesses.

The combined NEC Africa and XON (NEC XON) operations seek to more fully explore the opportunities for safe cities, energy, cybersecurity, telecoms solutions, retail, managed services, cyber-defence services and cloud (both public and private), among other areas, in sub-Sahara Africa.

NEC XON maintains its head offices in Gauteng, South Africa with a footprint that covers all nine provinces in South Africa and 16 countries in sub-Sahara Africa. For more, visit NEC XON’s website.