Importance of creating a convenient, easy app user experience

There is nothing worse than something that does not work as it should! This is especially true for apps, the handy platforms that bring convenience, functionality and entertainment to mobile device users’ lives. Nowadays, a mobile device user doesn’t even need to leave their house for anything, having the ability to shop, communicate and keep themselves entertained — all through their smartphone.

A strong user experience could make the difference between an app that soars in popularity, and one which is soon forgotten. After all, there are millions of apps out there to choose from and chances are that there are at least a couple that provides similar services or offerings. Since app users have the ability to choose, and will simply switch to another app if one is too difficult or cumbersome to use (or takes too long to load or doesn’t even work, and so on), it’s imperative that a smooth, convenient user experience is created and maintained.

With this in mind, Huawei offers app developers an array of HMS Core Integration Kits. These kits bring added functionality and smoother operations to an app, ensuring integrated apps run slickly and efficiently for Huawei device users. Here are five of the best kits and what they offer to a developer.

Getting to know more about the users of their app, including their preferences, behaviours, and likes and dislikes, is key for an app developer. One of the easiest and quickest kits to integrate into an app, the Analytics Kit, provides app user behaviour insights. Included with this kit are comprehensive user behaviour analysis, full lifecycle user insights, algorithm-empowered predictions and flexible audience segmentation. These allow a developer to make informed decisions on product optimisation and marketing.

Who doesn’t want to make extra revenue from their app creation? Aside from user reach, revenue is a great indicator of the success of an app. With the Ads Kit, a developer is given the ability to make more money through high-quality and personalised ads that are served to their app. With this kit, the developer works seamlessly with third-party advertising and tracking platforms, while still protecting user privacy, to gain increased revenue.

A recent report published by BusinessofApps indicated that the amount of revenue from in-app purchases is increasing significantly year over year. A 42% increase was seen from 2019 to 2020, with last year’s number sitting at US$85.3-billion.

Like the Ads Kit, the In-App Purchases Kit gives a developer the chance to make more money from their app. Simplifying the inclusion of in-app purchasing methods, this kit not only allows the developer to rather focus on innovating and app development, but also makes in-app purchases easy for users.

Getting app users where they need to go easily and quickly, or showing them how far away their purchase is, are key parts of many apps. The Map Kit provides personalised map display and interactions that make location-based services work better for an aapp. Multiple travel modes are supported, including driving, cycling and walking, as well as covering numerous countries and regions around the world.

Directing users to the location-based service they need makes an app accessible to more people. For example, a restaurant that provides a lot of information about itself is more likely to be favoured than one which a user can’t find any information on. The Site Kit offers many search capabilities, including place search, time zone search, geocoding and administrative region search.

