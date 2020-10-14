Industry focus: The future tools of architecture, engineering and construction - TechCentral

Pinnacle ICT and Dell Technologies present an in-depth white paper examining the six technology trends currently impacting the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry.

Advanced design and engineering tools, such as certified high-performance workstations and graphic cards, can not only boost user productivity and streamline workflows but also transform the client experience with powerful VR capabilities while providing distinct competitive advantages.

The rise of tech-enabled AEC 2.0 is revolutionising how structures are designed and built, and is ushering the industry into a new phase. Get the white paper here.

This white paper will be relevant to:

Architects, who must envision and design structures to meet the needs of their clients and, in the case of commercial projects, those of their users.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineers, who must design and engineer the operational systems supporting the buildings being designed.

Visualisation specialists, who must help their colleagues and clients experience planned structures, often before construction, using sophisticated photo-realistic rendering and AV/ VR technologies for visualisation.

At the forefront of this industry transformation is Dell, whose Precision workstations are renowned for AEC innovations. Among these were the first VR- and AI-ready workstations, which created new categories of options, including Canvas touch-screen displays and 1U rack workstation configurations; Dell Reliable Memory Technology for mission-critical reliability; and intelligent performance featuring machine learning and VR-ready mobile devices.

If you work in, or supply to the AEC industry, this white paper will help you understand the trends driving innovations and work methodologies. The profound changes the industry is experiencing are, of course, largely being driven by technology. In others, perennial goals, such as continuous quality improvements and reductions in costs and time, are drivers. Green-building initiatives, in particular, reflect growing environmental concerns that are here to stay.

These changes will continue – creating new opportunities and challenges.

