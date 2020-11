South Africa’s headline consumer price inflation quickened to 3.3% year on year in October from 3% in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index was at 0.3% in October from 0.2% in the previous month.

Core inflation rose to 3.4% year on year in October. On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.2%. — Reported by Alexander Winning, (c) 2020 Reuters