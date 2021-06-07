Informed Decisions in capital raise to expand impressive IoT tech - TechCentral

The rate of Internet of things (IoT) adoption globally varies but is generally slower than expected. However, the industry expects a major increase in adoption in the coming months and years and has been driven forward considerably by the new ways of work that became prevalent in 2020.

With a global value of IoT estimated at US$55-billion, IoT is fast becoming a multi-industry requirement.

In action, IoT can make an unparalleled difference to your business efficiency, no matter your industry sector. Connected technology and automation allow for streamlined data capture, categorisation, analysis and insight into your production line, processes, sales and stock management.

Interest in this field is growing at a rate of knots in global business, and in South Africa it is starting to attract the attention of future-forward investors.

A key challenge in adoption has been the definition of global IoT standards. Informed Decisions (ID) is working hard to define an operating standard that will allow for future-proof applications.

IoT awards

Informed Decisions, South Africa’s industry leader in IoT technology development and implementation, was announced as the 2019 overall winner at the MTN IoT Awards. As a result, the company was asked to make several keynote addresses across the globe and participate as a judge for an Israeli-based global technology award.

“With our ability to implement IoT technology that controls elements on the ground, like valve opening and closing, and relay switching, we’re ahead of the curve, offering a ground-up technology with an improved return,” ID said in a statement.

Informed Decisions in the IoT Industry

Informed Decisions has long been the powerhouse of R&D in the technology space and has released several ground-breaking technologies over the last five years — with a lot more to come.

“We understand that we can only be successful if the industry is successful, so we have embraced our supply chain and most of our competitors. Our CEO, Pieter Pienaar, was appointed the chairman of the IoTIC, which further emphasises our commitment to the industry at large.”

Big money guiding big ideas As a result of our excellence in the R&D and implementation of IoT in South African business, our impeccable quality of products and service, and our custom innovation in an arena where basic open-source software prevails, we’ve attracted the attention of an investor who shares our values and vision for the future.

How Informed Decisions became the IoT solutions provider of choice for big investment:

Our excellence follows a formula that no other company can replicate and results in unmatched gains for any business.

Our current position, and our capabilities in the IoT arena, remain virtually unchallenged. Our compendium of secure and agile IoT solutions, which are supported by a heavy focus on R&D, predicates growth and expansion to conquer new horizons.

Our belief is that IoT, at its heart, is about data integrity. Without this foundation, the machine data and automation that many open-source IoT solutions provide is worthless. The framework that is built on top of the data that we uncompromisingly source allows for better collection, analysis, insights and trend mapping than any other solution.

We gather more data so that you can see all components of your supply chain, operations, sales, and more, with the benefit of seeing the hidden patterns in your data thanks to our extensive investigations into data sources and recording. It’s the seemingly insignificant data that often provides the most valuable insights.

The key to ID’s success

“We are for sensors and actuators what XML was for database integration: Our solution design enables a long-range wireless network that operates more like Scada than current data-sourcing technologies.”

Attention to detail on all things from the edge data upward, including Scada-like functionality, always-on new data, seamless integration of all data throughout the information chain, extensive control, and better aggregation, leading to more access to more data, with machine learning and AI capabilities driving your insight.

With Informed Decisions, this functionality and cross-industry application comes standard. “The new investment will take us, and your business, much, much further,” it said.

Stay tuned for our exciting growth and trailblazing development. For more, visit the Informed Decision website.