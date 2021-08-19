Insight and flexibility: Invisible accounting at its best

Sage has made a significant impact in the applications market and today, Gerhard Hartman, vice president: medium business at Sage Africa and Middle East, joins the TechCentral podcast to chat about creating efficiencies in business and driving key performance indicators.

He talks about providing business software to drive success. In his opinion, South Africa is a maturing applications market that adopts technology to enhance business while saving time. Sage helps achieve this through constant enhancement and innovation such as VAT automation, which Sage recently announced.

“If we save our customers minutes, the cumulative savings help them achieve their business goals,” says Hartman. Further, he talks about Sage’s Business Cloud Marketplace – a curated selection of cloud-native, and cloud-connected apps to help businesses perform at their best – all of which integrate with Sage and enhance the solutions for specific industries.

This marketplace supports the evolution of Sage partners and independent software vendors (ISVs) and establishes a path to the cloud for ISVs and partners that are not yet deep in the cloud. It features a dramatically enhanced customer experience, along with better process automation and self-service capabilities for ISVs.

Hartman is open in his ambitions of “customers for life” and explains how Sage focuses on the customer experience for large, medium and small customers. After spending time in the podcast focusing on Sage customers, Hartman finishes the episode with advice for all customers on the digitisation journey.

