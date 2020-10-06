Interested in crypto trading? Attend the Binance Masterclass (DeFi Edition) - TechCentral

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is running a free three-day crypto trading masterclass (with a focus on DeFi) for crypto newbies and enthusiasts across the African continent. Acquire skills you can use to make extra money while keeping your “9-5” and learn about cryptocurrency trading (and DeFi applications) for free.

9 to 11 October, 5PM WAT/6PM SAST/7PM EAT

Binance Masterclass has become the leading crypto training course for both crypto newbies and enthusiasts since its launch in 2020.

The October edition is targeted at helping people understand the:

Fundamentals of crypto

How to make money through crypto trading

How to identify scams

How to buy and sell crypto

Advanced concepts around DeFi (Binance launchpool, BSwap) and futures trading

In today’s world, the need to make extra income continues to become more and more necessary — especially in Africa, where salary cuts, currency devaluation and unemployment continue to rise. For many, the months spent being stuck at home due to Covid-19 have shown the potential of the digital economy. More people are moving to earning online and, according to a CNN report, bitcoin is the best-performing asset of the decade. Crypto adoption in Africa continues to rise and many believe the applications of DeFi can solve a lot of Africa’s financial problems.

Binance Masterclass is bringing crypto education to your home/computer screen for FREE. All you need to do is sign up to attend.

Location: Zoom

Register at: http://bit.ly/Binancemasterclassafrica

Date and time: 9, 10 and 11 October, 5PM WAT, 6PM SAST, 7PM EAT

Over US$600 up for grabs! Stand a chance of winning up to $100 during the event!

1. Stand a chance to win $20 when you sign up on Binance during this event through this link: https://www.binance.com/en/register?ref=M91NXGWT

2. Trading capital giveaway ($300 for three lucky winners) and participation giveaway ($220 in BNB to be won during the Q&A session)

Attendance over the three days is compulsory to receive certificate of participation.

Speakers include Chris Ani, Grey Jabesi and George Mwakisha.

About Binance in Africa

