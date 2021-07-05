Interpol on the hunt for Gupta brothers

The National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday that Interpol has issued Red Notices for two Gupta brothers wanted in connection with alleged corruption.

According to Interpol, Red Notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. “A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.”

The notices were issued for Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, and four other people, Hermione Cronje, head of the NPA’s investigating directorate, said in a statement on Monday. “Efforts to bring the Guptas back have intensified,” she said.

South African authorities accuse the Gupta family of using their links with former President Jacob Zuma to secure deals to loot state-owned companies. President Cyril Ramaphosa has estimated that more than R500-billion was stolen from the state during Zuma’s rule. The Guptas deny any wrongdoing. — Reported by S’thembile Cele, (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP