Interview: Altron CEO Mteto Nyati on unbundling Bytes UK - TechCentral

In this podcast, Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks to TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod about the group’s decision to explore the unbundling and listing of its Bytes UK subsidiary on the London Stock Exchange.

Altron announced to the market early on Friday that its board had concluded that the true value of Bytes UK, which is wholly owned the group, was not reflected in the company’s share price.

As a result, the board has decided to pursue a potential listing and share offering of Bytes UK on the LSE; a secondary listing of Bytes UK on the JSE; and an unbundling of the remaining Altron shareholding in Bytes UK to Altron shareholders.

In the podcast, Nyati explains the rationale for the decision, including why it’s chosen the unbundling option rather than a sale of the business, as well as what the proposed transaction means for the Bytes-branded businesses in South Africa.

Don't miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the podcast

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media