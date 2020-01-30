Interview: iTMaster CEO Stanton Pillay - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral is joined for a discussion by Stanton Pillay, the recently appointed CEO of iTMaster, a national information management consultancy and technology solutions company.

Pillay tells TechCentral about the history of the company – it was founded by three women in Polokwane – and his history with the business. He explains how he started as a technician at iTMaster in 2004, but through a keen interest in technology and business, and in working with clients, advanced quickly up the rungs before taking the CEO reins in 2019.

In the podcast, he discusses iTMaster’s principal focus areas, how its strategy has developed over the years and how it went from a business focused on serving the market in Limpopo to a national provider of IT solutions.

iTMaster is an important partner of technology giant HP. Pillay expands on that relationship, how it has developed over the years and where he sees it going in future.

