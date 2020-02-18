Interview: Mmapula Kgari on the Sentech Connect broadband project - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral interviews Sentech chief of sales and marketing Mmapula Kgari about the company’s new Sentech Connect broadband project.

The idea behind Sentech Connect is for the state-owned communications company to “play a significant role in the implementation of SA Connect’s mandate and servicing of government with wireless broadband services”. SA Connect is government’s broadband strategy plan.

“Sentech Connect will digitise health care, education and government services in underserved and rural areas, bridging the digital divide with fast, reliable broadband connectivity,” the company said in a statement when the project was launched at the AfricaCom event in Cape Town last year.

The broadband offering ranges from bandwidth of 10Mbit/s to 100Mbit/s, allowing for the creation of smart classrooms; smart city services; smart clinics and hospitals; the Internet of things; and public safety initiatives.

In the podcast, Kgari explains why Sentech has launched Sentech Connect, where the network is available, how it’s being funded and the impact it hopes it will have in underserved parts of South Africa.

She also talks about the technology and radio frequency spectrum it’s using and its go-to-market strategy.

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe.

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS

iTunes

Pocket Casts

Spotify

Stitcher

iono.fm

RSS



TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.