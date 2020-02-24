Interview: MortgageMarket founder and CEO Tim Akinnusi - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to Tim Akinnusi, founder and CEO of MortgageMarket.co.za, about how the fintech start-up hopes to make it easier – and more financially rewarding – to secure a home loan.

In the podcast, Akinnusi — a former MD of Absa Home Loans and former executive head of sales & client value management and Nedbank Home Loans — explains how MortgageMarket, which he describes as South Africa’s first online marketplace that allows consumers to compare home loan offers, works with South Africa’s biggest banks.

He explains why he quit the corporate world to launch MortgageMarket, how the platform works and how he sees it growing in the coming years.

Is it always just about the best price, or are there other factors one needs to consider when choosing a home loan provider? How long does it take compared to a normal home loan application process? And how does MortgageMarket work with real-estate agents?

There is no fee involved for home buyers and, in fact, MortgageMarket pays home buyers a guaranteed R5 000 to R25 000 – Akinnusi explains how and why in the podcast.

He also talks about the companies MortgageMarket has partnered with — including Samsung Electronics and MTN South Africa — and who the platform is targeted at.

Listen to the podcast:

