Interview: UCOOK CEO David Torr - TechCentral

Meal-kit delivery service start-up UCOOK, which provides the ingredients to help people make high-quality homemade meals, has seen a huge spike in demand since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa.

CEO David Torr joins the podcast to talk about this, and why UCOOK has been deemed an essential service during the lockdown.

He also expands on the rules and procedures the company has put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protect its employees.

Torr discusses the company’s roots — it was founded in a garage in Cape Town and now employs well over 100 people countrywide — and how people are using the service.

