Interview: Why DFA was named Top Employer 2021 - TechCentral

Dark Fibe Africa (DFA) was recently awarded Top Employer status in South Africa for 2021 by the Top Employers Institute. But how did the company win this highly valued accolade?

In this promoted episode of the TechCentral podcast (watch it or listen to it below), DFA chief human capital officer Portia Thokoane and the company’s head of strategy and mergers & acquisitions, Vino Govender, unpack what was involved in achieving the Top Employers award.

With headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in several countries around the world – including South Africa – the Top Employers Institute was established with the aim of promoting excellence in human capital management to support business strategy.

DFA’s efforts in this regard were led by Thokoane, who believes human capital had become increasingly acknowledged as a critical business differentiator. She believes that organisations that give adequate attention to this area of their businesses will continue to distinguish themselves from those that do not.

In the podcast, Thokoane and Govender talk about the work that was done at DFA to secure the award, including how it identified factors crucial to employee engagement and development and applied those across the organisation.

Thokoane also provides her views in the podcast on the big trends in the human resources industry in 2021 and beyond.

Don’t miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.