Interview: Wiocc chief development officer Darren Bedford - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod interviews Darren Bedford, chief development officer at Wiocc, a telecommunications infrastructure company originally founded to invest in the Eassy cable system along Africa’s east coast.

Bedford unpacks who Wiocc’s shareholders are, why the company was founded to invest in Eassy, and the investments it has made since into other marine cable systems.

He also talks about Wiocc’s infrastructure investments in South Africa and where the company is seeing the most demand.

The discussion then turns to the new submarine cable systems coming to Africa, including Google’s Equiano and the Facebook-backed 2Africa, and whether there is sufficient demand on the continent for the huge amounts of capacity these systems will bring.

Don't miss the discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

