Introstat's William du Preez on the benefits of a managed print services partner - TechCentral

In this episode of the podcast, Introstat executive sales manager William du Preez talks about the benefits of businesses signing up with a managed print services partner.

He talks about how doing so can save companies significant costs and improve their efficiency.

Introstat was founded in 1989 and has about 160 employees at its offices in Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town.

Du Preez talks about some of the big print challenges companies typically face and the conversations he has with new clients about how they can improve their print environments, cut down on wastage and reduce total cost of ownership.

In the podcast, he explains how companies can achieve these benefits through, for example, the proactive servicing and maintenance of devices; device rationalisation and management; and the identification of paper-intensive processes.

