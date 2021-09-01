Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for over $10-billion: report

Intuit, the developer of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy e-mail marketing company Mailchimp for more than US$10-billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, the report said, adding that another buyer could also emerge for Mailchimp.

If talks are successful, it would be the largest deal to date for Intuit, according to the report.

Intuit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Mountain View, California-based company delivered a 41% surge in its fourth-quarter revenue compared to a year-ago period. — Reported by Akriti Sharma, (c) 2021 Reuters