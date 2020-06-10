Invest in the top-performing asset class of the last decade - TechCentral

Did you miss making money on the PC revolution of the 1980s? Or the Internet boom of the 1990s? Or the mass adoption of smartphones and social media in the 2000s?

Disruptive technologies like these come along once every decade or so. And what has been the top-performing asset of the last few years? Cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin. In fact, cryptocurrencies are up over 35% in 2020 while most stock markets are deeply in the red.

Sign up to Revix for free to invest in a Crypto Bundle

But aren’t I too late?

Lots of people think they’ve already missed out on crypto’s growth, however, its value today is only a tiny fraction of the trillion-dollar markets that it stands to disrupt. What if a single cryptocurrency becomes the currency of choice for a single unstable nation plagued by hyperinflation? What if one crypto becomes even modestly successful in mobile payments? These are just some possible use cases.

How do I invest?

Picking one individual cryptocurrency to back — even if it is bitcoin — is risky because it exposes you to potentially inexplicable swings in value, regardless of your best analysis. Even the professionals get it right only half the time. A more diversified investment approach better manages this risk as you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket but instead are buying a basket of cryptocurrencies.

We created an ultra-simple investment platform that enables you to own a Bundle of the top cryptocurrencies for as little as R500

Sean Sanders, CFA Charterholder and CEO of investment platform Revix, explains: “Crypto investing can be complicated, time-consuming and downright intimidating, so we created an ultra-simple investment platform that enables you to own a Bundle of the top cryptocurrencies for as little as R500. And what’s great is that you can sell out of your Bundle and withdraw your funds at any time.”

Sign up to Revix for free to invest in a Crypto Bundle

Revix’s Crypto Bundles are ready-made investments, meaning you don’t have to guess which cryptocurrencies to own. Investing is as easy as signing up, buying a Bundle, and then watching your portfolio grow.

The most sought after component of Revix’s Bundles is their “invest and leave it” functionality. Here the Crypto Bundles automatically update your holdings every month so that you always stay up to date with the fast-paced crypto market.

Sanders explains: “Our Crypto Bundles let the most successful cryptocurrencies come to you and this puts your whole investing experience on autopilot — making your money work for you. It’s like owning the JSE Top 40 or S&P 500 but for crypto.”

Sign up to Revix for free to invest in a Crypto Bundle

Revix offers 3 Crypto Bundles on its platform including:

Top 10 Bundle: This is like the JSE Top 40 or S&P 500 for crypto and provides equally weighted exposure to the top 10 cryptocurrencies making up more than 85% of the crypto market.

Payment Bundle: This is a theme-based Crypto Bundle which provides equally weighted exposure to the top five payment focused cryptocurrencies looking to make payments cheaper, faster and more global. These cryptos include the likes of bitcoin, ripple and litecoin.

Platform Bundle: This is a theme-based Crypto Bundle which provides equally weighted exposure to the top five smart contract focused cryptocurrencies like ethereum, EOS or tron. In much the same way that Android and iOS operating systems work with mobile applications, smart contract-enabled cryptocurrencies aim to provide the blockchain infrastructure to enable developers to work independently and creatively to build applications on top of them.

That’s not all

Revix also offers investors the ability to own bitcoin directly or PAX Gold, an asset-backed digital token that provides direct ownership of physical gold held in London vaults, while also benefiting from the speed and mobility of a digital asset.

Sign up to Revix for free to invest in bitcoin or PAX Gold

Whether you want a slice of the entire crypto market or a specific niche sector within the crypto space, Revix has a low-cost, easy to invest option for you.

For more information, please visit www.revix.com.