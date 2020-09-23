Investing in video conferencing? Ask these 5 questions first - TechCentral

Video conferencing has become the preferred method of collaboration – and for good reason. In this latest Logitech e-book, proudly brought to you by Axiz, it is revealed that CIOs believe video conferencing leads to a six-fold improvement in product innovation, decision-making and customer experience.

But which video-conferencing tools are best suited to your organisation’s needs? To help decision makers choose the best solution, Logitech has covered all bases by posing five key questions:

Is the solution easy to use? Does the solution deliver a consistent experience? Is the solution easy to deploy and maintain? Is the solution flexible? Is the solution scalable?

Considering that 85% of business leaders say they plan to put policies and tech in place to support a remote, flexible workforce, and 87% of meetings include remote participants via audio, video and/or Web conferencing, the need to get your organisation’s conferencing needs right could not be pressing.

In this e-book, Axiz and Logitech examine the decision-making process, and offer readers a simplified road map to making the right video-conferencing purchasing decisions.

Click here to download your free video-conferencing guide.

About Axiz

Axiz is an African company invested in the future of the African IT age. Our focus is to build ecosystems to simplify the way our customers interact with technology, solutions and each other. Although the distribution industry has greatly evolved in African markets over the past few years, Axiz has always been one step ahead of the curve. Founded in1989 as an ICT distribution company based in South Africa, Axiz has today evolved into a continental business with a physical footprint in eight countries, including Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana and Mauritius, and a sales presence in many more. As a solutions aggregator dedicated to offering groundbreaking value-added solutions to our registered partner channel, we currently house over 50 ICT brands, each working in tandem with our vendors and partners to deliver a holistic ecosystem tailored to the needs of the channel while delivering shared value to all our stakeholders.