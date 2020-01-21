iOCO gains Google Cloud partner status - TechCentral

Africa’s leading integrated technology company, iOCO, has achieved Managed Service Partner status with Google Cloud.

Partners that achieve this status from Google have shown deep cloud solution development and delivery expertise, and have extensive certifications confirming their skills and knowledge of Google Cloud.

iOCO underwent a rigorous technical capability assessment to demonstrate its abilities to design, build, migrate, test and operate a Google Cloud solution.

We are now integrated into the Google Cloud customer engineering team, allowing us to offer customers the very best service, whatever their needs

The company passed a formal third-party verification of its capabilities and has invested extensively into certifying and training its Google team to the highest levels available.

This partnership extends iOCO’s cloud reach to all three leading public cloud companies, offering its customers greater flexibility.

“Adding the Google Cloud Platform to the global footprint already offered by iOCO will provide customers with more choice and flexibility with how and where they use their apps and data,” said Richard Vester, executive director: cloud & international, iOCO.

“We have invested extensively into our Google Cloud practice and this partner status ensures that customers can access the solutions they need in the cloud they prefer, backed by iOCO’s skills and expertise.

Single port of call

“Many companies have chosen Google Cloud as their preferred cloud service provider and by partnering with Google Cloud we can now extend our consulting and integration services to those customers who want a single, certified port of call across all of their cloud solutions.”

He added that the partnership was the next step in achieving iOCO’s strategy of being Africa’s premier turnkey, one-stop, technology-agnostic partner.

“We have been transforming and managing customer applications and workloads across all of the world’s public clouds, and our Google certifications and partnership prove the levels of our proficiency and experience with Google Cloud. We are now integrated into the Google Cloud customer engineering team, allowing us to offer customers the very best service, whatever their needs.”