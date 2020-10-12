Join the live CommScope webinar: The future of wireless networks - TechCentral

CommScope and TechCentral are excited to announce a live, interactive discussion focusing on wireless networks, competitive advantage and ensuring you are on the leading edge. Industry experts will strip off the sales glam to delve into the real challenges facing the IT department from a wide range of industries.

It’s now widely understood that the integrity of wireless networks directly impacts both employee satisfaction and productivity in increasingly competitive markets.

Join CommScope’s Riaan Graham, enterprise sales director, and Simon Pollard, senior product manager for Ethernet switching, as they unpack common hurdles experienced by companies chasing the perfect Wi-Fi experience. They will also discuss best practice, enhancing the user experience and real-world business pay-offs for getting wireless networks right.

While not of a deeply technical nature, the content has been designed to appeal to senior decision makers, including IT managers and directors, project and infrastructure managers, system integrators, and the like.

“For a mid- to large-scale enterprise network to succeed, operations and maintenance must be streamlined,” says Graham. “We are going to examine converging wired and wireless infrastructures into a simpler, more reliable and adaptable architecture; unified, pro-active management; and the importance of standardising cabling on Cat6A.”

The end goal, he says, is to enable participants to build better, more robust networks, which deliver valuable ROI, and meet the challenge for capacity, while understanding costs and risks.

Diarise the date

When: Wednesday, 21 October 2020

10h00 SAST