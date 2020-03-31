JSE launches virtual AGM service - TechCentral

The JSE is launching virtual annual general meetings in South Africa to allow investors to engage with shareholders during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The Johannesburg bourse said it has partnered with The Meeting Specialist (TMS) to offer the service. The JSE continues to trade through the three-week lockdown, which came into effect on Friday, 27 March.

“The platform caters for virtual AGMs and electronic voting, and allows participants to connect from any location in the world using smart devices. When conducting the AGM, TMS will ensure a concise record of all attendees, secure auditing and provide technical support,” the JSE said.

“Our listed companies still need to engage with their shareholders and hold AGMs. Finding enabling solutions for our clients is a key focus for us and our ‘new normal’ has led us to introducing this new offering, proof that inclusivity and sustainable ways of working are achievable,” said Valdene Reddy, director of JSE Capital Markets, in a statement.

The JSE plans to continue offering the service even after the Covid-19 crisis is over, it said.

The upcoming general meeting for Alexander Forbes shareholders has been moved to a virtual meeting platform facilitated by the JSE and TMS. “It will be the first fully remote and Web-based shareholder meeting of its kind in South Africa,” the bourse said. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media