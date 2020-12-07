Kaspersky's Lehan van den Heever on using AI to fight cyber threats - TechCentral

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are becoming important tools in fighting cyber threats, but why, and what are the short- and long-term implications?

In this episode of the podcast (watch or listen to it below), TechCentral speaks to Kaspersky enterprise cybersecurity advisor Lehan van den Heever about how AI and ML can be used in the fight against cyberattackers, and how cyberattackers, in turn, could employ these tools against those fighting them.

Van den Heever kicks off the discussion by talking about how the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped the world of cybersecurity in 2020 and what it means for enterprises.

He then defines AI and ML and how they can be applied in the battle against security threats. How can AI tools be used in practice, and what are some real-world examples?

And where, if both sides are using these advanced tools, will the situation end up? Are we headed for a world in a decade or two’s time in which AIs are unleashed on each other with little or no human involvement?

The discussion also touches on how AI and ML can be used to determine behavioural changes that could be malicious as well as used to improve a company’s defences.

It’s a fascinating discussion of interest to anyone involved in the information security space.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

