Lenovo: The best laptops professionals can buy - TechCentral

South Africa has a fair share of IT equipment and hardware providers, catering for the various needs of consumers, be they students, office employees, those working remotely, and various professionals.

With so many providers, PC International stands out from the rest in offering consumers the best, most affordable solutions no matter their needs. With PC International, consumers can choose from a range of Lenovo laptops according to their objectives and individual needs.

Lenovo is synonymous with quality, durability and dependability. Each range that Lenovo offers is designed and tailored to everyone, whether for programming, personal use, studying, business or gaming.

First choice for professionals

Lenovo boasts performance and intelligent design with a high-quality build. These characteristics are often used when describing a well-functioning laptop that offers an all-in-one solution. However, they are also used when describing laptops that are designed and manufactured by Lenovo.

Lenovo machines are known for their durability, especially where the ThinkPad series is concerned. It is one of the most popular choices for businesses around the world. Also, Lenovo ensures there is consistent innovation, especially when considering the price that consumers pay.

Even though Lenovo’s Legion series caters for gamers, many businesses have started using these machines purely for their robust, high-performance nature and the ease with which they can perform multiple tasks simultaneously.

Best ranked

Lenovo does not fall short where a choice in machines is concerned, and consumers have a choice between a vast range of machines on the PC International website. Users can browse Lenovo laptops according to their price, starting from below R6 000. They can also sort the machines by CPU, RAM type, storage size and type, display size and resolution, and other components.

The most popular Lenovo machines currently are:

ThinkPad X1 Yoga: This machine is well-known for its performance and portability. It is also a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which features a stylus housing, stringent security features and a fast 1TB solid-state drive.

This is a slim and lightweight machine that has a superior ThinkPad keyboard and vibrant display with a 4K option.

This machine rates highly for its strong gaming performance and innovative graphics. This series also has an attractive design with RGB lighting and a smooth display, with the option between 15-inch and 17-inch displays.

This is popular as a powerful yet affordable gaming laptop that has a customisable list of specifications that start from a ninth-generation Intel processor and a range of GPUs from Nvidia — GTX1650 up to a 1660Ti, with RTX2060 also available.

This computer is popular for its portable yet compact and durable build, perfect for students and other consumers who want a more affordable option.

This is a portable and flexible convertible laptop with speedy performance, superior sound and a crisp, vibrant display.

