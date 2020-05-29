Level-3 lockdown rules in a nutshell - TechCentral

South Africa will ease lockdown rules next month, allowing millions of people to return to work even as new coronavirus infections continue to climb. These are some of the key provisions published in the Government Gazette on Thursday that aim to restart the economy:

Permissible business

Most businesses, including steel mills, factories and all retail outlets, can re-open on condition they observe strict health protocols and ensure their workers observe social distancing.

Companies with more than 100 workers must try and minimise the number of staff on site by staggering working hours, introducing shifts and allowing remote work.

Businesses with more than 500 employees should screen workers daily for symptoms and refer for testing when necessary. They should also try to provide private transport.

All businesses must have a virus compliance officer.

Borders remain open to cargo, but shut to most passengers.

Restricted Industries

Restaurants may only sell take-outs.

Hotels, lodges, resorts and guest houses can only accommodate business travellers, be used as quarantine facilities or by tourists who’ve been confined there.

Cruise ships aren’t allowed to operate.

Personal care services, including hairdressing as well as beauty, make-up and nail treatments are prohibited.

Conference facilities, gyms, night clubs, casinos, museums, theatres, cinemas and most sporting grounds must remain closed.

Beaches and public parks remain out of bounds.

Restrictions on Movement

Most movement between provinces, towns and districts remains restricted.

The wearing of face masks in public is compulsory.

A night-time curfew has been lifted, while outdoor exercise will be allowed between 6am and 6pm as long as it’s not in organised groups.

Most public gatherings remained banned. Funerals and religious services are permitted for 50 people or less.

Alcohol sales

Alcohol sales will be allowed between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Thursday. Sales on Fridays, weekends and public holidays remain prohibited.

All licensed outlets, including bars, will be allowed to sell alcohol for takeaway in sealed containers but not for consumption on site.

A ban on the transportation of alcohol has been lifted.

Tobacco sales