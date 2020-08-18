Load shedding is back: Stage 2 from 4pm, Eskom warns - TechCentral

Eskom will implement stage-2 rotational load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday, the state-owned electricity utility said.

The power cuts — the first since last Friday — come as the monopoly power producer’s unplanned breakdowns are at 11.9GW of capacity, adding to the 4.35GW currently out due to planned maintenance.

The latest bout of power cuts will last until 10pm on Tuesday and will then continue on Wednesdsay from 9am to 10pm.

“Yesterday, six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations,” Eskom said. “The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at the Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi, has resulted in the power system being constrained.”

The utility warned that any further deterioration in generation performance could result in an escalation of the stage of load shedding, beyond stage 2, at short notice. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media