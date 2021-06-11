Load shedding suspended for the weekend - mostly - TechCentral

Eskom will suspend load shedding at 8pm on Friday, but it will implement the rolling national blackouts at stage 1 on Saturday and Sunday evening “for a limited period”.

The state-owned electricity utility said late on Friday that supply constraints have eased, allowing it to suspend load shedding.

“This is due to four generation units that have returned to service as well as the improved weather conditions contributing to lower demand,” Eskom said in a statement.

“Sufficient progress has been made in replenishing the emergency generation reserves to allow us to lift the load shedding earlier than initially planned.”

Eskom also expects several additional generating units to return to service during the weekend. “To continue to replenish the emergency reserves, it is still necessary to implement stage-1 load shedding between 5pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.”

In further good news, Eskom said the supply outlook for the coming week is expected to improve as additional generation units are planned to return to service. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media