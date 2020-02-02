 Load shedding to continue until at least Thursday - TechCentral
Load shedding to continue until at least Thursday

Eskom will implement rolling blackouts until at least Thursday, the failing, government-owned electricity utility said on Sunday.

The stage-2 blackouts will begin at 9am on Monday and continue until at least 6am on Thursday.

“In an effort to minimise the impact on traffic, we will endeavour to provide a break in load shedding from 6am to 9am each day of the week, when possible,” the company said in a statement.

It said unplanned outages were at 11.8GW as of 5pm on Sunday.

“While good progress has been made in replenishing water for our pumped-storage schemes, we have not fully replenished diesel for our open-cycle gas turbines, necessitating that stage-2 load shedding be implemented during the week until Thursday.”  — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media

