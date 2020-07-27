Load shedding warning as six Eskom units trip - TechCentral

Six of Eskom’s generation units tripped on Monday, dramatically increasing the chances of the return of rolling blackouts this week.

In a statement on Monday evening, Eskom urged the public to reduce electricity usage.

“Today, six generation units suffered trips, while the return to service of three others has been delayed,” the state-owned utility said.

Only one of the six units that tripped — at the Majuba power station — has been returned to service so far.

A generation unit each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Hendrina and Duvha power stations tripped. The return to service of the units at Matla, Kendal and Tutuka have been delayed.

“Any additional breakdowns will compromise Eskom’s ability to supply the country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. This constrained supply situation may persist for the next few days,” the utility said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media