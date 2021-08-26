Lunga Siyo to replace Serame Taukobong as Telkom Consumer chief

Telkom has appointed Lunga Siyo as CEO of its consumer business with effect from 1 October 2021. The role had been filled until now by incoming group CEO Serame Taukobong.

Siyo is currently CEO of Telkom’s small and medium business unit and “supported the transition of Yellow Pages to a digital business”, said outgoing group CEO Sipho Maseko in a statement on Thursday.

He joined Telkom three years ago. “Using his experience in the mobile and financial services sector, he led the introduction of Telkom’s value propositions in fintech, e-commerce and mobile payments,” Maseko said.

“Lunga’s experience in mobile and financial services make him ideally placed to lead Telkom Consumer as it builds on its data-led strategy to unlock revenue streams of the future.” — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media