Management shake-up at Altron - TechCentral

JSE-listed technology group Altron has appointed Collin Govender, currently its group CIO, as MD its Altron Karabina subsidiary following the exit of incumbent Grant van der Wal at the end of the year.

Debra-Lynn Marais, Altron’s shared services executive, will succeed Govender as group CIO. Van der Wal founded Karabina 20 years ago; it was acquired by Altron in 2018.

“After much personal deliberation, I made a decision to enter a new season of my life, starting by taking some time out with my family and loved ones,” Van der Wal said in a statement.

Govender, who joined Altron in 2017 as group executive for shared services, was appointed as CIO last year. “Under Collin’s leadership, we digitally transformed Altron through standardisation of our ERP, CRM and HR systems,” said group CEO Mteto Nyati. “We were ready for the new world of work brought forward by Covid-19.

Govender will focus on the growth of Altron Karabina by leveraging Microsoft’s cloud strategy and licence solution provider contract.

Van der Wal and Govender will work together for the remainder of the year to ensure a successful transition at Karabina. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media