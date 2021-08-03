Massive hike in fuel prices this week

Consumers and businesses will have to fork out an additional 91c for a litre of fuel as of Wednesday. Government announced that both grades of 95 and 93 octane will increase by this amount.

This means that a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs to R17.39/l will increase to R18.30/l.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by 55.58c/l, while the price of diesel (0.005% sulphur) is set to increase by 54.58c/l. The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 50c/l.

The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 67c/l, while the maximum retail price for LP gas will increase by R2.26/kg.

In a statement, the department of energy said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

“The rand depreciated against the dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” it said.