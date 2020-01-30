Master Builders Print Studio expands with Xerox - TechCentral

To offer better quality and faster service, Master Builders KwaZulu-Natal Print Studio was looking to upgrade its existing print technology. It also wanted to combine leading-edge technology and highly responsive support to enable customer-centric print and design solutions. The company got all that and much more with the Xerox Versant 180 and the Xerox D125.

The association has been in existence for over 118 years and is an employers’ organisation which comprises over 670 enterprises involved in the building industry in KwaZulu-Natal.

Its print retail outlet housed at 40 Essex Terrace in Westville was initially established to service the print needs of association members, which include high-volume design and printing of building plans, tender documents and site posters — including health and safety awareness notices.

It wanted to combine leading-edge technology and highly responsive support to enable customer-centric print and design solutions

It also produces site identification cards for companies and decals for construction vehicles. The hi-tech machinery it uses enables it to be innovative and creative and deliver excellent products and services within accelerated timeframes. This has allowed it to expand its client base well beyond the building industry.

Master Builders Print Studio investigated an upgrade of its print technology capabilities and was looking for a high-quality production printer that would not only deliver on volume, but also on speed, reliability and consistency. Several vendors, including XDN and other Xerox business partners were invited to demonstrate the capabilities of their mid-range production equipment. Artwork and media were provided, and bidders were asked to compete on several print and design criteria.

Exceeded requirements

The Xerox D125 and Versant 180 devices met and exceeded all their requirements — volume, speed, colour, clarity and consistency, and made Xerox the partner of choice. Mervyn Archary, the XDN Xerox sales manager, believes that “by combining leading-edge technology, high-quality equipment, strong implementation, service capabilities and highly responsive support, Xerox has been able to create and deliver a robust and customer-centric solution to Master Builders Print Studio”.

The Xerox D125 monochrome copier/printer delivers a portfolio of the industry’s most innovative features and capabilities. The machine allows the flexibility to choose print speed, server options, media feeding and finishing capabilities; while the Versant 180 Press boasts exceptional colour printing, copying, scanning, high-capacity feeding, stacking and finishing. The Versant comes with a rated speed of 80ppm, a recommended average monthly volume of 80 000 pages, a duty cycle of 750 000 pages per month, supporting coated and uncoated papers, bright papers, labels, business cards, glossy brochures, window decals, durable/synthetic papers, greeting cards, tabs, embossed cardboards and custom-size solutions for mixed-media jobs.

Master Builders KwaZulu-Natal Print Studio has successfully equipped itself to service the print needs of the building industry and beyond, and proudly provides its clientele with high quality finishings, quick turnaround times and peace of mind. This is achieved by using multiple print solution options, advanced technology and excelling at customer service.

Its Xerox printers have provided more flexibility, increased productivity and cost efficiencies. Studio manager Kemashree Fraai has noted an improvement in quality which she says has helped enhance customer satisfaction.

“We are extremely impressed with our production results and have received excellent support from both the technical and sales Xerox teams. Since the Xerox devices were installed, turnaround times have improved tremendously, and numerous customers have complimented us on the excellent print quality we now produce.”

About Bytes Document Solutions

Altron Bytes Document Solutions (BDS) is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ABDS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron). Visit the company’s website for more.