Mbhele replaces Van Damme as shadow communications minister - TechCentral

Newly elected Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has appointed a new shadow cabinet, which sees Zak Mbhele named as shadow minister of communications, replacing Phumzile Van Damme.

Cameron Mackenzie retains his position as shadow deputy communications minister, while Van Damme has been named as “additional deputy member”.

Mbhele, who has a BA in economic studies and international relations from Wits University, has been an MP since 2014. He entered politics when he became media liaison officer for former Western Cape premier Helen Zille.

The replacement of Van Damme comes just a day after she was told by Steenhuisen that she must take a three-month sabbatical

The replacement of Van Damme comes just a day after she was told by Steenhuisen that she must take a three-month sabbatical to deal with a serious health challenge. She has already been on sick leave for the past three months.

She initially tweeted that she didn’t request the sabbatical and that she would challenge the decision. She later said: “I intend to abide by this instruction. I’m on sabbatical until 30 March 2021 as instructed. The party and I will talk through my lawyers in 2021.”

Van Damme is widely regarded as having done a good job in her oversight role as shadow communications minister. She was particularly involved in trying to resolve the many challenges facing the SABC and played an active role in interviewing and selecting councillors to serve at communications regulator Icasa. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media