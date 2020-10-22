Microsoft expands Surface line-up in South Africa - TechCentral

Microsoft said on Thursday that it has expanded the Surface device range offered in South Africa with the introduction of the Surface Go 2 for both commercial and retail customers.

The device is available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection stores and Vodacom with immediate effect.

The Surface Go 2 is Microsoft’s smallest and lightest two-in-one laptop. It has a thin, lightweight design, and offers a 10.5-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense display, dual studio mics, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and Intel processors.

Pricing starts at R8 999.

In July, Microsoft officially launched its first Surface devices in South Africa with the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 going on sale. The products were selected for local launch based on anticipated customer demand and any additions to the line-up would be determined on the same criteria, the company said at the time.

The Surface devices are distributed by Tarsus Technology Group.