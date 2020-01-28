Miners want to plug SA's power deficit but are struggling to get licences - TechCentral

Miners want to plug SA’s power deficit but are struggling to get licences

South African mining companies plan to build 609MW of electricity generating capacity, if they can get official approval for the projects.

The mainly photovoltaic solar projects would generate power for the miners’ own use, according to the Minerals Council, which represents the biggest mining companies operating in the country.

South Africa has been beset by power cuts as Eskom struggles to maintain its fleet of coal-fired power stations and pay down debt.

Sibanye Gold has environmental and ministerial approval for the first 50MW module of its planned plant, but needs permission for at least another 150MW to make the project economically viable, said James Wellsted, a company spokesman. The project will be financed and managed by a “third party”, he said.

Users generating as much as 10MW for their own consumption should be exempt from requiring licences, said Wido Schnabel, chairman of the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association.

“For those who can build bigger than that, award those licences,” he said. The process to procure more generating capacity must happen as soon as possible, Schnabel said. “We’re wasting days.” — Reported by Antony Sguazzin and Paul Burkhardt, with assistance from Prinesha Naidoo, (c) 2020 Bloomberg LP