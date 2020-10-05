Minister claims her WhatsApp account was hacked - TechCentral

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account was “hacked”, her department said in a statement on Monday.

“Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams WhatsApp account HACKED!!!” the department of communications & digital technologies said in dramatic style on its Twitter account.

The department did not say how it believed the account had been “hacked”, but it said “private and confidential information” has landed up in the possession of a “third party”. It did not say who this third party was.

“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action,” the department said. “Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media