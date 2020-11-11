Mondia launches time-based video streamer Monsooq in South Africa - TechCentral

A new emerging markets-focused video streaming platform called Monsooq, developed by multinational media group Mondia, has been launched in South Africa, with the country the first market worldwide to get access.

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod interviews Mondia chief commercial officer Paolo Rizzardini about why his company chose South Africa as its launchpad and talks about its expansion plans in the rest of Africa.

Unlike Netflix, Showmax and other subscription-based streaming platforms, Moonsoq is time based, meaning users only pay when they’re watching — at a rate of R2 for every 30 minutes consumed. The platform also offers access to casual games on the same basis.

Rizzardini explains why he believes this model will have huge appeal in South Africa and other emerging markets.

For now, users must pay for access (after their first free hour’s viewing) by using either a credit card or debit card, but Mondia is in talks with the mobile operators to introduce carrier billing, which Rizzardini says is important to attracting a mass-market audience.

In the podcast, he talks about the content available on the platform, why a focus on local content is the company’s top priority and its plans to offer live sports.

