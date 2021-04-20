MTN cuts prepaid data prices - 20GB for R149 - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has taken the axe to prepaid data prices, reducing the cost of 10GB of data (including another 10GB for use at certain times of the night) to R149.

The new MTN BozzaGigs LTE tariff plan also offers 10GB (5GB plus 5GB night-time data) for R99 and comes a week after Vodacom cut headline prepaid data prices, with 1GB of data falling to R85 from R99 previously.

The new MTN deals have a validity period of 30 days. Prepaid customers will have to move to the BozzaGigs LTE plan before they can take advantage of the prices.

“Migrations to the new BozzaGigs are only allowed on new starter packs in the first 30 days from date of activation,” the company explained. The new plan will be launched to consumers on Wednesday.

In addition to the 10GB and 20GB plans, MTN is also offering a 15GB (7.5GB plus 7.5GB) plan for R129, also with 30-day validity from purchase. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media

