MTN Fibre launched with aggressive prices

MTN South Africa has launched MTN Fibre, offering aggressively priced uncapped fibre broadband prices, including a 1Gbit/s plan for R889/month on Vumatel’s network.

Provided through its internet service provider Supersonic, MTN Fibre “pairs high-speed internet with unmatched reliability from as little as R349/month, including router and installation”, the company said in a statement on Monday.

MTN Fibre offers speeds of up to 1Gbit/s (downlink; the uplink speed goes up to 500Mbit/s).

Though the company hasn’t supplied pricing for all of the fibre offerings, TechCentral has determined that these are the prices it charges for access on the country’s largest home fibre network operator, Vumatel (all plans include free-to-use router and month-to-month subscription, and prices include VAT):

25Mbit/s symmetrical: R419/month

R419/month 50Mbit/s symmetrical: R489/month

R489/month 100Mbit/s symmetrical: R589/month

R589/month 200Mbit/s symmetrical: R689/month

R689/month 500Mbit/s downlink with 200Mbit/s uplink: R789/month

R789/month 1Gbit/s downlink with 250Mbit/s uplink: R889/month

R889/month 1Gbit/s downlink with 500Mbit/s uplink: R1 889/month

“MTN Fibre is available on the majority of the large fibre network operators in South Africa, from as low as R349 (including VAT) per month. Month-to-month payment options are available — customers can cancel anytime.”

MTN Fibre

New customers can save up to R150/month for the first three months as part of the launch promotion, in selected areas only.

The launch of MTN Fibre comes just weeks after the company launched MTN SuperFlex, new mobile plans that allow customers to choose how much data they want, coupled with unlimited minutes and SMSes. The aggressively priced SuperFlex plans start at R299 for 10GB of anytime data as well as unlimited calls and texts. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media