MTN launches cross-border airtime purchases - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has launched MoMo International Airtime, which allows users to purchase airtime for recipients in other countries.

This applies to foreign nationals living in South Africa and South Africans with friends and family living overseas.

Registered MoMo (MTN Mobile Money) users can access the service on the MoMo app or via the MoMo USSD menu. Users do not have to be MTN customers to take advantage of the service.

Users will be charged for the airtime in South African rand and it will reflect in the relevant local currency in the specified country

“When customers buy airtime on MoMo, there is now a third option called Global Airtime. When they select a country where the recipient resides, it will show them all the multiple operators available in that country and they can then select the correct network operator,” the company explained.

Users will be charged for the airtime in South African rand, from their MoMo wallet, and it will reflect in the relevant local currency in the specified country.

Listed countries

The purchase of airtime will only be permitted for recipients in the listed available countries along with available mobile operators in their respective countries.

The countries for which the service is available include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Malawi, Senegal, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.

MTN MoMo customers will receive a quote by providing the required information, which includes the country, mobile operator, recipient MSISDN and airtime value. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media