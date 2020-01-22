MTN launches data bundles specifically for TikTok users - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has launched data bundles aimed specifically at users of the fast-growing social media platform TikTok, which is developed by the Chinese company ByteDance.

The mobile operator said on Wednesday that the new bundles are designed for prepaid users. They offer:

A 100MB daily bundle for R5;

A 500MB weekly bundle for R20; and

A 1GB monthly bundle for R50.

“TikTok is a short-form video sharing app, which, according to DataReportal, has surpassed 1.5 billion downloads and 500 million active users worldwide,” MTN said.

“Although there are no official figures to measure the penetration of TikTok in South Africa, local hashtags such as #tiktoksouthafrica and #southafrica indicate that the social media service has a total of 7 000 videos and 350 000 South African fans, while videos categorised with the hashtag #tiktoksouthafrica already have in excess of 400 million views.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media