MTN promises better customer service with new platform - TechCentral

MTN has kick-started a three-month phased cut-over to a new customer service platform, which is promises will offer a better experience to clients.

From 28 January, the first batch of MTN contract customers will be migrated onto the new customer service platform, which sees the introduction of a new customer invoice layout with password protection.

The new platform offers simplified customer processes, quicker authentication processes and improved vetting response time, the mobile operator said in a statement on Monday.

It plans in time to offer better customer communication, real-time re-connection features and improved tracking of customer queries.

Customers will be migrated in batches and will be informed two hours prior to the start of their migration. “The process is not anticipated to last longer than 16 hours. During this time, some services such as airtime and data recharges may be temporarily impacted, but these services will be fully restored upon completion of the migration on the same day,” it said.

“We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused during the migration period. However, we have taken steps to ensure that the impact is minimal and that our teams are on standby to assist customers,” it said. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media