MTN renews Springbok sponsorship for five years - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has renewed its sponsorship of the Springboks for a five-year period.

Although neither MTN nor SA Rugby are disclosing the value of the sponsorship, TechCentral understands that it runs into hundreds of millions of rand.

MTN first became headline sponsors of the Bok team in 2017 in a three-year deal.

“This is happening at a time when the Springboks are the reining world champions,” said MTN South Africa chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe.

“The Springboks are a powerful force in South Africa. They’ve shown they are able to unify as a country; they have shown they are able to inspire us; they have brought us together in unity,” Bodibe said.

“We will play the next World Cup as partners,” said MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media