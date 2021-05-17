MTN trims prepaid data prices – 30GB for R349 - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has cut the effective price of prepaid data and voice calls with amendments to its EverydayGigs plan and by introducing a new plan called EverydayTalk.

The time-based plans offer cut-price voice and data options, starting at R29 for 1GB of data with one day’s validity and R8 for up to 15 minutes of voice over three days (up to five minutes per day).

MTN has cut the price of some data plans, including its 30GB option, which offers 1GB/day of data over 30 days. A new 90GB option, offering 3GB/day, costs R699.

On the new EverydayTalk plan, MTN offers up to 1 800 minutes of calls — or 60 minutes a day — for R299 for 30 days. A weekly plan offering 210 minutes of voice, or 30 minutes a day, costs R49. The tariff plan is for both on-net and off-net calls.

It must be emphasised that these are in-tariff plans and not ad hoc rates for voice and data, which attract different pricing.

MTN first launched EverydayGigs in May 2020 as a way for prepaid customers to stay connected by paying once and getting allocated data daily without the fuss of recharging or converting airtime to a bundle.

Details of the price changes to EverydayGigs as well as the new EverydayTalk tariffs are included in the tables above. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media