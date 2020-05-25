MTN unveils 1GB daily bundles for R29 - TechCentral

MTN South Africa has introduced new prepaid data bundles offering 1GB of data valid for the day of purchase for R29.

The new tariff is part of a range of new time-limited data plans called EverydayGigs.

The plans include an option to pay R149 upfront for a daily allocation of 1GB for seven days — an effective R21/GB per day.

The operator said the new plans are designed with “affordability constraints” in mind.

For high-data prepaid usage, customers can purchase a 30GB monthly bundle for R499 once off and get an allocation of 1GB data per day for 30 days, or R16/day. A package costing R699 offers 2GB/day for 30 days. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media