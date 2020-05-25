 MTN unveils 1GB daily bundles for R29 - TechCentral
MTN unveils 1GB daily bundles for R29

MTN South Africa has introduced new prepaid data bundles offering 1GB of data valid for the day of purchase for R29.

The new tariff is part of a range of new time-limited data plans called EverydayGigs.

The plans include an option to pay R149 upfront for a daily allocation of 1GB for seven days — an effective R21/GB per day.

The operator said the new plans are designed with “affordability constraints” in mind.

Source: MTN South Africa

For high-data prepaid usage, customers can purchase a 30GB monthly bundle for R499 once off and get an allocation of 1GB data per day for 30 days, or R16/day. A package costing R699 offers 2GB/day for 30 days.  — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media

